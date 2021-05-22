newsbreak-logo
Nocona, TX

This is the cheapest gas in Nocona right now

Posted by 
Nocona Post
Nocona Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HK4DH_0a898tC200

(NOCONA, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Nocona area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 334 Us-82 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 111 E Us-82, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Nocona, TX
ABOUT

With Nocona Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

