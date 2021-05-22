newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newcastle, WY

Newcastle gas at $2.57 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Newcastle Updates
Newcastle Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0a898sJJ00

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Newcastle area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.77 per gallon.

Yesway at 6 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 731 Washington Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newcastle area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Yesway

6 W Main St, Newcastle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.57
$--
$--
$2.93
card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$2.98

Maverik

500 West Main Street, Newcastle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.02
$2.98

Loaf 'N Jug

731 Washington Blvd, Newcastle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.34
$--

Short Stop

2206 W Main St, Newcastle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$2.64
$2.64
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Newcastle Updates

Newcastle Updates

Newcastle, WY
2
Followers
28
Post
219
Views
ABOUT

With Newcastle Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Newcastle, WY
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Sales#Gallon#Selling#Loaf N Jug#Washington Blvd#Wy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Wyoming Statecounty17.com

Wyoming gas prices up 65% in last year; 4 cent increase in last week

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) While Wyoming has not felt the sting of gasoline shortages seen in the last week in the eastern U.S., its gas prices are still rising in advance of the upcoming three-day holiday. Figures provided in the regular report by GasBuddy.com, a company...
Newcastle, WYPosted by
Newcastle Updates

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Newcastle

(NEWCASTLE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Newcastle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.