Newcastle gas at $2.57 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(NEWCASTLE, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Newcastle area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.77 per gallon.
Yesway at 6 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 731 Washington Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newcastle area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.57
$--
$--
$2.93
|card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.82
$3.02
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.94
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$2.64
$2.64
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.