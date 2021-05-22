Newcastle gas at $2.57 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(NEWCASTLE, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Newcastle area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.77 per gallon.

Yesway at 6 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 731 Washington Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Newcastle area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Yesway 6 W Main St, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.57 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93 card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Maverik 500 West Main Street, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.82 $ 3.02 $ 2.98

Loaf 'N Jug 731 Washington Blvd, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ --

Short Stop 2206 W Main St, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 2.64 $ 2.64 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.