Where's the cheapest gas in Cle Elum?

(CLE ELUM, WA) According to Cle Elum gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon on gas.

Safeway at 804 W First St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Safeway at 804 W First St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.41.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.18.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Safeway 804 W First St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.