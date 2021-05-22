Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Goodland
(GOODLAND, KS) According to Goodland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 1202 W Us-24 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 320 E 8Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Goodland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.