Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Goodland

(GOODLAND, KS) According to Goodland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 1202 W Us-24 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 320 E 8Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Goodland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cenex 1202 W Us-24, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ --

Phillips 66 2510 Commerce Rd, Goodland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.