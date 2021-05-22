Save $1.24 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Alturas

(ALTURAS, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Alturas, you could be saving up to $1.24 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chimney Rock Travel Center at 27002 Us-395. Regular there was listed at $3.45 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Chevron at 1080 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Chimney Rock Travel Center 27002 Us-395, Alturas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.45

Pit Stop 402 N Main St, Alturas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19

Modoc Mini Mart 123 W 12Th St, Alturas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.09 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.