Gas savings: The cheapest station in Linden

(LINDEN, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Linden area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pure at 309 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Pure at 309 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:18 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Pure 309 W Main St, Linden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:18 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.