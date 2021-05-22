newsbreak-logo
Perry, NY

Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Perry

Perry News Watch
 2 days ago
(PERRY, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Perry area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 2 S Center St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 121 N Center St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:03 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil

2 S Center St, Perry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.33
$3.09

Valero

121 N Center St, Perry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:03 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

I don't know about you but I'm starting to get nervous about rising gas prices and just how high they are going to get this year, especially with the recent news from a group of New York State Senators who have introduced a bill to increase the state's gas tax from its current 43.12 cents per gallon to 55 cents. That's a big jump!