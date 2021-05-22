Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Perry

(PERRY, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Perry area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 2 S Center St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 121 N Center St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:03 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 2 S Center St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.33 $ 3.09

Valero 121 N Center St, Perry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:03 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.