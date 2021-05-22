Save $0.51 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Delta
(DELTA, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Delta, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 44 North Us Highway 6. Regular there was listed at $3.33 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.84 at Shell at 111 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Delta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.35 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$3.43
$3.63
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.59
$3.84
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.49
$3.63
$3.56
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.