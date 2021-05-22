Save $0.51 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Delta

(DELTA, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Delta, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 44 North Us Highway 6. Regular there was listed at $3.33 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.84 at Shell at 111 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Delta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 44 North Us Highway 6, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ 3.55

Shell 111 W Main St, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.84 $ 3.54

Sinclair 777 W Main St, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.49 $ 3.63 $ 3.56

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.