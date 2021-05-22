newsbreak-logo
Delta, UT

Save $0.51 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Delta

Posted by 
Delta Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogLgm_0a898lNS00

(DELTA, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Delta, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 44 North Us Highway 6. Regular there was listed at $3.33 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.84 at Shell at 111 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Delta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

44 North Us Highway 6, Delta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.43
$3.63
$3.55

Shell

111 W Main St, Delta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.59
$3.84
$3.54

Sinclair

777 W Main St, Delta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.49
$3.63
$3.56

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Delta Voice

Delta, UT
0
Followers
27
Post
193
Views
ABOUT

With Delta Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

