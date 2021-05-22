Save $0.84 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Holbrook

(HOLBROOK, AZ) According to Holbrook gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 410 W Hopi Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2410 Navajo Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 410 W Hopi Dr, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.15 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.05 $ 3.15 $ 3.05

76 1300 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.02 $ 3.14 $ 3.28 $ 2.9 card card $ 3.02 $ 3.14 $ 3.28 $ 2.9

Speedy's 850 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ --

Maverik 1301 Navajo Blvd., Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Shell 3747 Express Dr, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.