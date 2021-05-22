newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Windsor, MD

Save up to $1.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in New Windsor

Posted by 
New Windsor Dispatch
New Windsor Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D44Jz_0a898ijH00

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the New Windsor area offering savings of $1.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Marathon at 2605 Liberty Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Windsor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

7-Eleven

2899 New Windsor Rd, New Windsor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.25

7-Eleven

4213 Ridge Rd, Taylorsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.25

Marathon

2605 Liberty Rd, Taylorsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.79
$3.99
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:07 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor, MD
1
Followers
33
Post
447
Views
ABOUT

With New Windsor Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
New Windsor, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bargain Hunters#Md#Marathon#Gallon#Savings#7 Eleven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related