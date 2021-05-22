Save up to $1.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in New Windsor

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the New Windsor area offering savings of $1.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Marathon at 2605 Liberty Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater New Windsor area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

7-Eleven 2899 New Windsor Rd, New Windsor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

7-Eleven 4213 Ridge Rd, Taylorsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Marathon 2605 Liberty Rd, Taylorsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:07 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.