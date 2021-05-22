newsbreak-logo
Save up to $1.14 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ogallala

Ogallala Today
Ogallala Today
 2 days ago
(OGALLALA, NE) Gas prices vary across in the Ogallala area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon.

Casey's at 101 Chuckwagon Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at TA Travel Center at 103 Prospector Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.33.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:31 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.62.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

101 Chuckwagon Rd, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$3.19
$2.99

Fat Dogs

100 Prospector Dr, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.49
$3.09
$--
$--
card
card$2.54
$3.09
$--
$--

Walmart

206 Pony Express Ln, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$--
$3.12
$2.87

TA Travel Center

103 Prospector Dr, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.58
$--
$3.33
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

