Centreville, AL

Save $0.80 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Centreville

Centreville Updates
 2 days ago
(CENTREVILLE, AL) According to Centreville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 643 Walnut St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Chevron at Al-25, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:16 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

Al-25, Centreville
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:16 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Centreville, AL
With Centreville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

