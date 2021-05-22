newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windom, MN

Windom gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Windom Voice
Windom Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NQUUK_0a898dJe00

(WINDOM, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Windom area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 1550 1St Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 6122Nd Ave N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

6122Nd Ave N, Windom
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Windom Voice

Windom Voice

Windom, MN
1
Followers
33
Post
430
Views
ABOUT

With Windom Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windom, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Fuel Prices#Bargain Hunters#Sales#Speedway#Gallon#Savings#Selling#Mn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Area’s gas supply appears steady

There appear to be no regional gas supply concerns, in the wake of a recent ransomware attack that crippled the Colonial Pipeline. While eastern states have seen an impact (North Carolina’s governor declared a state of emergency on Monday) it appears things are calmer in this region. Brent Staples, owner of Windom-based Staples Oil Co. and multiple Expressway convenience stores, says there is no reason to be concerned about a gas shortage.