Melrose, MN

Where's the cheapest gas in Melrose?

Posted by 
Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 2 days ago
(MELROSE, MN) According to Melrose gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.20 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 817 County Hwy 13. Regular there was listed at $2.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Sinclair at 423 S 2Nd Ave E, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

817 County Hwy 13, Melrose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.44
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

