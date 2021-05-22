newsbreak-logo
Mccall, ID

Save $0.40 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Mccall

Mccall News Watch
Mccall News Watch
 2 days ago
(MCCALL, ID) Gas prices vary across in the Mccall area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 622 N. 3Rd St. was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 507 N 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.48 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

622 N. 3Rd St., Mccall
card$3.45
$3.55
$3.75
$3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Mccall News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

