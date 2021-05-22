Save $0.40 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Mccall

(MCCALL, ID) Gas prices vary across in the Mccall area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 622 N. 3Rd St. was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.45 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 507 N 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.48 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 622 N. 3Rd St., Mccall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.