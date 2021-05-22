newsbreak-logo
Pipestone, MN

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pipestone

Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 2 days ago
(PIPESTONE, MN) According to Pipestone gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

BP at 102 8Th Ave Se was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 7118Th Ave Se, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP

102 8Th Ave Se, Pipestone
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.04

Casey's

2288Th Ave Ne, Pipestone
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.04

Casey's

7118Th Ave Se, Pipestone
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

