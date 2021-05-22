Save up to $0.13 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hardinsburg

(HARDINSBURG, KY) According to Hardinsburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 306 South Main St . Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Marathon at 306 South Main St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hardinsburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 1124 Old Us-60, Hardinsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:20 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.