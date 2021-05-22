newsbreak-logo
Hardinsburg, KY

Save up to $0.13 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hardinsburg

Hardinsburg News Watch
 2 days ago
(HARDINSBURG, KY) According to Hardinsburg gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 306 South Main St . Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Marathon at 306 South Main St , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hardinsburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon

1124 Old Us-60, Hardinsburg
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:20 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hardinsburg, KY
ABOUT

With Hardinsburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

