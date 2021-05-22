Save $0.88 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Quincy

(QUINCY, CA) According to Quincy gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.88 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fuel Star at 98 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Chevron at 151 Crescent St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.89.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fuel Star 98 E Main St, Quincy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.78 $ 3.88 $ 3.78

Mobil 106 Crescent St, Quincy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.06 $ 4.22 $ 4.46 $ 3.72

Chevron 151 Crescent St, Quincy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.25 $ 4.49 $ 3.75

Sav Mor Foods 1947 E Main St, Quincy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.08 $ 3.78

One Stop 2003 E Main St, Quincy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.99 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.