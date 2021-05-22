newsbreak-logo
Quincy, CA

Save $0.88 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Quincy

Quincy Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0a898W5R00

(QUINCY, CA) According to Quincy gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.88 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fuel Star at 98 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Chevron at 151 Crescent St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:41 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.89.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fuel Star

98 E Main St, Quincy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.61
$3.78
$3.88
$3.78

Mobil

106 Crescent St, Quincy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.06
$4.22
$4.46
$3.72

Chevron

151 Crescent St, Quincy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.25
$4.49
$3.75

Sav Mor Foods

1947 E Main St, Quincy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$3.98
$4.08
$3.78

One Stop

2003 E Main St, Quincy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$3.99
$3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Quincy Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

