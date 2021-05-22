newsbreak-logo
Clay Center, KS

Save $0.03 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Clay Center

Clay Center Voice
Clay Center Voice
 2 days ago
(CLAY CENTER, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Clay Center, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Short Stop at 104 S 6Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Short Stop at 610 6Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clay Center, KS
ABOUT

With Clay Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

