Save $0.03 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Clay Center

(CLAY CENTER, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Clay Center, you could be saving up to $0.03 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Short Stop at 104 S 6Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Short Stop at 610 6Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.