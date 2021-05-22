newsbreak-logo
Kamas, UT

Kamas gas at $3.29 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Kamas Times
Kamas Times
 2 days ago
(KAMAS, UT) According to Kamas gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 145 W 200 S. Regular there was listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Phillips 66 at 220 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.29.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66

220 S Main St, Kamas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.45
$3.59
$3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Kamas Times

Kamas Times

Kamas, UT
ABOUT

With Kamas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

