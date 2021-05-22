newsbreak-logo
Antlers, OK

Here’s the cheapest gas in Antlers Saturday

Antlers Digest
Antlers Digest
 2 days ago
(ANTLERS, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Antlers, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.

Valero at 904 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at E-Z Mart at 901 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.21.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:33 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.65.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:33 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

