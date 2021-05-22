newsbreak-logo
Lake Isabella, CA

Lake Isabella gas at $3.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Lake Isabella Voice
 2 days ago
(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Lake Isabella, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.

Fastrip Fuel & Wofford Liquor at 5981 Wofford Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 6209 Lake Isabella Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip Fuel & Wofford Liquor

5981 Wofford Blvd, Wofford Hts
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$--
card
card$3.81
$3.91
$4.01
$--

Fastrip Fuel & K-V Bottle Shop

5200 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.89
card
card$3.91
$4.01
$4.11
$4.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lake Isabella, CA
ABOUT

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

