Lake Isabella gas at $3.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Lake Isabella, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.

Fastrip Fuel & Wofford Liquor at 5981 Wofford Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 6209 Lake Isabella Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.35.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.07 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Fastrip Fuel & Wofford Liquor 5981 Wofford Blvd, Wofford Hts

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.81 $ 3.91 $ 4.01 $ --

Fastrip Fuel & K-V Bottle Shop 5200 Lake Isabella Blvd, Lake Isabella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.91 $ 4.01 $ 4.11 $ 4.01

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.