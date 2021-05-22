Lake Isabella gas at $3.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(LAKE ISABELLA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Lake Isabella, you could be saving up to $0.66 per gallon on gas.
Fastrip Fuel & Wofford Liquor at 5981 Wofford Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 6209 Lake Isabella Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.35.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:40 AM, Saturday, the average price was $4.07 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.79
$3.89
$--
|card
card$3.81
$3.91
$4.01
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.89
|card
card$3.91
$4.01
$4.11
$4.01
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:40 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.