Manchester gas at $2.96 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MANCHESTER, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Manchester area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon.

Circle K at 413 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 413 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.61.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:14 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 413 W Main St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.28 $ 3.61 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.