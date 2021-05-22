Manchester gas at $2.96 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MANCHESTER, GA) Gas prices vary across in the Manchester area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.65 per gallon.
Circle K at 413 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 413 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.61.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:14 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.28
$3.61
$3.03
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.