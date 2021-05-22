Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Iron River

(IRON RIVER, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Iron River, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Krist at 108 W Adams St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 19 W Adams St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.