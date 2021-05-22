newsbreak-logo
Ladysmith, WI

Ladysmith gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Ladysmith Updates
 2 days ago
(LADYSMITH, WI) According to Ladysmith gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

Krist at 119 1St St N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 106 9Th St W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Krist

119 1St St N, Ladysmith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.94

Kwik Trip

106 9Th St W, Ladysmith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.94

Phillips 66

715 Edgewood Ave E, Ladysmith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Tony Depot

W6164 Us-8, Tony
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ladysmith, WI
