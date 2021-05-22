Ladysmith gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LADYSMITH, WI) According to Ladysmith gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

Krist at 119 1St St N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 106 9Th St W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Krist 119 1St St N, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Kwik Trip 106 9Th St W, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.94

Phillips 66 715 Edgewood Ave E, Ladysmith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tony Depot W6164 Us-8, Tony

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.