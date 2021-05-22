newsbreak-logo
Ocean View, DE

Save $0.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ocean View

Ocean View News Watch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0a898MVP00

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Depending on where you fill up in Ocean View, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:06 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Royal Farms

58 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.25

Liberty

695 Bethany Loop, Bethany Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.05
$3.35
$--

Liberty

30244 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.05
$3.35
$--

Gulf

32919 Coastal Hwy, Bethany Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.25

Liberty

34960 Atlantic Ave, Clarksville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.05
$3.35
$3.25

Royal Farms

36347 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:06 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ocean View, DE
ABOUT

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

