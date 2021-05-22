Save $0.60 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ocean View

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Depending on where you fill up in Ocean View, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Royal Farms at 58 Atlantic Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:06 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Royal Farms 58 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Liberty 695 Bethany Loop, Bethany Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

Liberty 30244 Cedar Neck Rd, Ocean View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

Gulf 32919 Coastal Hwy, Bethany Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

Liberty 34960 Atlantic Ave, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.25

Royal Farms 36347 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:06 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.