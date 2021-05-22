Gas savings: The cheapest station in Norton
(NORTON, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Norton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.
Murphy Express at 675 Hawthorne Dr Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 800 Park Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Norton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.63
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.2
$3.45
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.