newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norton, VA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Norton

Posted by 
Norton Updates
Norton Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkcT0_0a898Lcg00

(NORTON, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Norton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.

Murphy Express at 675 Hawthorne Dr Ne was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 800 Park Ave Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Norton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express

675 Hawthorne Dr Ne, Norton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.63
$2.89

Gas 'N Go

207 Woodland Dr Sw, Wise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.2
$3.45
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Norton Updates

Norton Updates

Norton, VA
8
Followers
33
Post
595
Views
ABOUT

With Norton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Norton, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Sales#Murphy Express#Savings#Gallon#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Norton, VAPosted by
Norton Updates

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Norton

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Norton: 1. Customer Service Representative- Norton, VA- 21-5815; 2. Crew Member; 3. Vaccination Program Outreach Specialist; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 5. CDL-A Drivers / $62K - $89K Yearly / $.55 - $.62 CPM; 6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1614.6 / Week; 7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $1583 / Week; 8. Customer Service Representative / Technical Customer Service / Call Center; 9. Customer Service Associate | Bonus Opportunities!; 10. Virtual/Remote Spanish Bilingual Customer Service Representative;
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
Norton, VACoalfield.com

APPLICATION TO AMMEND 49.72 ACRES Red River Coal Company, Inc.,

Red River Coal Company, Inc., P.O. Box 668, Norton, Virginia 24273 is applying to the Virginia Division of Mined Land Reclamation to amend 49.72 acres to Permit Number 1601576; at the following location:. In Wise County on Norton USGS Quadrangle map, 0.3 miles from the Blackwood, Josephine and Laurel Grove...