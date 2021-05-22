newsbreak-logo
Salmon, ID

Here’s the cheapest gas in Salmon Saturday

Salmon Bulletin
Salmon Bulletin
 2 days ago
(SALMON, ID) According to Salmon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.

Phillips 66 at 1200 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1110 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.57.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

