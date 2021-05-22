newsbreak-logo
This is the cheapest gas in Pittsfield right now

Pittsfield Dispatch
Pittsfield Dispatch
 2 days ago
(PITTSFIELD, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Pittsfield, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 105 South Jackson St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.16 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 105 South Jackson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.76.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:29 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell

105 South Jackson St, Pittsfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.36
$3.76
$3.19

Casey's

321 E Washington St, Pittsfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.66
$3.19

Haymakers

920 W Washingon St, Pittsfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.16
$3.46
$3.76
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Pittsfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

