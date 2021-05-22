This is the cheapest gas in Pittsfield right now

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Pittsfield, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 105 South Jackson St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.16 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 105 South Jackson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.76.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:29 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 105 South Jackson St, Pittsfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ 3.76 $ 3.19

Casey's 321 E Washington St, Pittsfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ 3.19

Haymakers 920 W Washingon St, Pittsfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.