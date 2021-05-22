newsbreak-logo
Post, TX

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Post

Post Dispatch
 2 days ago
(POST, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Post area offering savings of $0.55 per gallon.

Phillips 66 at 115 S Broadway St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 115 S Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66

115 S Broadway St, Post
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.22
$3.44
$3.19

Valero

409 N Broadway, Post
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Post, TX
