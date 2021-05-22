newsbreak-logo
Chelan, WA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Chelan

Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 2 days ago
(CHELAN, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Chelan area offering savings of $0.82 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Deep Water at 1 Wapato Lake Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.28 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Deep Water at 1 Wapato Lake Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.1.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.44 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Deep Water

1 Wapato Lake Rd, Manson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.46
$3.64
$3.3

Shell

301 E Woodin Ave, Chelan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.48
$3.65
$3.91
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

