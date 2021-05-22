Gas savings: The cheapest station in Chelan
(CHELAN, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Chelan area offering savings of $0.82 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Deep Water at 1 Wapato Lake Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.28 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Deep Water at 1 Wapato Lake Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.1.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.44 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.