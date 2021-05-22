newsbreak-logo
Wheatland, WY

Save $0.92 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wheatland

Wheatland Journal
Wheatland Journal
 2 days ago
(WHEATLAND, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wheatland area offering savings of $0.92 per gallon.

Maverik at 1650 South Street was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 81 Swanson Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.63.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

1650 South Street, Wheatland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.91
$3.11
$3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

