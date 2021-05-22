Save $0.92 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wheatland

(WHEATLAND, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wheatland area offering savings of $0.92 per gallon.

Maverik at 1650 South Street was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 81 Swanson Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.63.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 1650 South Street, Wheatland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.91 $ 3.11 $ 3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.