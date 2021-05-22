Manistique gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MANISTIQUE, MI) According to Manistique gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

BP at 1038 W Lakeshore Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1038 W Lakeshore Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 1038 W Lakeshore Dr, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.99 $ 3.25

BP 6810W Us Highway 2, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ --

Marathon 216 Deer Rd, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.