Manistique, MI

Manistique gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Manistique Daily
 2 days ago
(MANISTIQUE, MI) According to Manistique gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

BP at 1038 W Lakeshore Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1038 W Lakeshore Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:24 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP

1038 W Lakeshore Dr, Manistique
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.99
$3.25

BP

6810W Us Highway 2, Manistique
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.45
$3.85
$--

Marathon

216 Deer Rd, Manistique
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$--
$3.89
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:24 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Manistique, MI
ABOUT

With Manistique Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Bp#Price Comparison#Fuel Prices#Gas Prices
