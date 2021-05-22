newsbreak-logo
Belcourt, ND

Belcourt gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Belcourt Dispatch
Belcourt Dispatch
 2 days ago
(BELCOURT, ND) According to Belcourt gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 104 Main Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 104 Main Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Belcourt, ND
ABOUT

With Belcourt Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Belcourt, ND
Related