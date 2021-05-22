newsbreak-logo
Colby, KS

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Colby

Posted by 
Colby News Watch
Colby News Watch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEnHG_0a898Cg900

(COLBY, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Colby, you could be saving up to $1.08 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1855 S Range Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.24 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 265 W 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.32.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.75.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's

1855 S Range Ave, Colby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$2.94

24/7 Travel Store

1980 S Range Ave, Colby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$3.17
$2.94
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.22
$2.99

Love's Country Store

265 W 4Th St, Colby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$2.94
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.32
$2.94

Conoco

285 E 4Th St, Colby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.94

Dillons

1605 S Range Ave, Colby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.17
$2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Colby News Watch

Colby News Watch

Colby, KS
2
Followers
31
Post
221
Views
ABOUT

With Colby News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

