Burkesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BURKESVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Burkesville, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 230 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:21 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.