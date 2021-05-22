newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burkesville, KY

Burkesville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Burkesville Post
Burkesville Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0a898Auh00

(BURKESVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Burkesville, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 230 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:21 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Burkesville Post

Burkesville Post

Burkesville, KY
6
Followers
33
Post
525
Views
ABOUT

With Burkesville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Burkesville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Comparison#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Sales#Citgo#N Main St#Shell#Gas Change#Gallon#Selling#Ky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related