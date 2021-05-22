Inside BTS’ New Casetify Collection

As the latest partner to join the CASETiFY Co-Lab program, Champion inspires a winning lineup of custom products, paying tribute to its long-running reputation as a leader in making authentic athletic apparel. The Champion x CASETiFY collection introduces limited-edition tech accessories and new lifestyle products, incorporating genuine materials associated with both brands, such as Champion’s iconic Reverse Weave™. For this collaboration, customers can find reimagined jocktags, Champion graphics, and vintage logo throwbacks on CASETiFY’s military grade Impact series, Material Cases, and Crossbody styles, retailing for $40 USD and up. The new sweatshirt-inspired accessories are part of CASETiFY’s year-long 10th anniversary celebration, which introduces new products paying homage to its partners, launching throughout 2021.