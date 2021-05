BMW and Peugeot aren’t brands that we see go head-to-head very often. Peugeot is a fine brand, I’m not trying to be a snob, but they’re just not often compared against one another, even in Europe. Typically BMW faces off against its own German neighbors but it is nice to see some new blood get a crack at one of the German giants. In this new comparison test from Top Gear, we get to see the BMW 330e Touring take on the new Peugeot 508 PSE.