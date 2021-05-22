newsbreak-logo
Moorefield, WV

This is the cheapest gas in Moorefield right now

Moorefield Voice
 2 days ago
(MOOREFIELD, WV) According to Moorefield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

BP at 351 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheetz at 268 Genny Loop, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.74.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:09 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sheetz

268 Genny Loop, Moorefield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.74
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:09 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

