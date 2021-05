Laramie High boys soccer took on the one of the top teams in the state Friday at the Class 4A East Regional Championships in Gillette. The No. 4 seeded Plainsmen (8-6 overall) gave Thunder Basin (15-0) all it wanted and then some as the LHS boys lost 1-0 against a team that had a first-round bye during Thursday’s elimination round. More information from Friday’s game was not available before press time for the Laramie Boomerang.