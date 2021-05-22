newsbreak-logo
Vaccines start to outstrip demand in EU’s east. That’s a worry

By Andra Timu and Irina Vilcu, Bloomberg News
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

Supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are beginning to outstrip demand in the European Union’s east — a phenomenon that may concern western member states whose citizens are wary of inoculation. Some parts of the region are hitting a wall at a relatively early stage in their campaigns amid safety fears over...

EnvironmentGreenBiz

Inside the EU's waste-to-energy battle

For decades, Europe has poured millions of tons of its trash into incinerators each year, often under the green-sounding label "waste to energy." Now, concerns about incineration’s outsized carbon footprint and fears it may undermine recycling are prompting European Union officials to ease their long-standing embrace of a technology that once seemed an appealing way to make waste disappear.
PharmaceuticalsBoston Globe

Vaccinations are rising in the EU after a long, slow start

Vaccinations are picking up pace in the European Union, a stunning turnaround after the bloc’s immunization drive stalled for months. On average over the past week, nearly 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were being administered each day in the EU, a group of 27 nations, according to Our World in Data, a University of Oxford database. Adjusted for population, the rate is roughly equivalent to the number of shots given daily in the United States, where demand has been falling.
Public Healthnwaonline.com

Official defends EU's virus effort

BRUSSELS -- The European Union's top economic official said Monday that the recovery measures the EU and its 27 member states have in the works to emerge from the pandemic total about $5.85 trillion. Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told a European Parliament committee that if a comparison is made with...
IndustryForeign Policy

Industrial Policy Saved Europe’s Vaccine Drive

In March, Europe’s vaccine procurement was the world’s laughingstock. The Europeans were far behind the Americans, the British, and the Israelis in obtaining vaccines and administering them to citizens. But now, the critics are falling silent. European countries are vaccinating in record numbers, all more or less at the same pace.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Britain Set To Ease Covid-19 Lockdown, But Huge India Outbreak Persists

Britain on Monday was set to announce a further easing of its coronavirus lockdown, joining several European nations in gradually reopening their economies, but India remained in the grip of a devastating outbreak. Rapid vaccination programmes have allowed a number of wealthy nations to start taking steps towards normality, but...
BusinessWashington Post

The developing world desperately needs vaccines — and the U.S. can supply them

THE U.S. economy is on the mend, with huge doses of fiscal and monetary stimulus likely to bring 6.4 percent growth this year, according to a recent Conference Board forecast. All jobs lost during the pandemic-induced recession may not come back in 2021, and inflation poses a threat; but on the whole, the outlook is bright, as it is in other major economies such as China and Britain.
Public HealthArkansas Online

Hesitancy in eastern EU stymies vaccination plan

Supplies of covid-19 vaccines are beginning to outstrip demand in the European Union's east -- a phenomenon that may concern western member states whose citizens are wary of inoculation. Some parts of the region are hitting a wall at a relatively early stage in their campaigns amid safety fears over...
Indiadallassun.com

Swadeshi Jagran Manch requests EU's support

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate, Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Wednesday wrote to European Union envoy to India Ugo Astuto to support a text-based negotiation of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Waiver Proposal to suspend certain intellectual property (IP) for the COVID-19 medical products.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka nearly out of Covid vaccines: officials

Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka are close to running out of coronavirus vaccines, authorities said Friday, and are hoping China and Russia will bolster South Asia's efforts to tackle a devastating pandemic wave. Covid-19 cases and deaths have hit record levels across India and its neighbours in recent weeks and all are counting on vaccine campaigns to head off the next surge. But India's move last month to ban vaccine exports because of growing domestic shortages has badly hit other countries, and the three South Asian nations have slowed their vaccination campaigns as they scour international markets for new stocks. Bangladesh has about one million doses of AstraZeneca's Covishield and Chinese Sinopharm jabs, and was expecting 100,000 Pfizer shots, but all will be gone in "days", government health chief A.B.M. Khorshed Alam said.
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Covid strategy, climate change under EU leaders' scrutiny in Brussels

The 27 EU leaders are convening in Brussels on Tuesday to assess their strategies against Covid-19 and climate change. On the second day of their meeting in Belgium's capital, the premiers are expected to discuss opening the bloc to tourism with the help of the recently established Covid-19 certificate. The...
HealthArkansas Online

EU opening up to vaccinated Americans

BRUSSELS -- The European Union has agreed to open its borders to vaccinated Americans and others after more than a year in which travel into the bloc has been severely restricted, a spokesman said Wednesday. The decision represents a formal turning point away from the eerie, economy-sapping status quo of...
EconomyTelegraph

China outstrips Germany as Britain's biggest source of imports

China has supplanted Germany as the UK’s biggest source of goods imports after Covid-19 triggered a surge in demand for face masks and electronic goods, official figures show. Imports from the world’s second biggest economy jumped 41pc during 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Chinese goods accounted...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Current COVID vaccines appear protective against variants, WHO Europe says

COVID-19 vaccines currently being deployed in the fight against the pandemic in Europe appear able to protect against all variants that are circulating and causing concern, the World Health Organization's regional director said on Thursday. Hans Kluge said health authorities should remain vigilant on the rising number of cases in...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Dawn of vaccine passports. Americans set to learn on Wednesday if they will be allowed to fly to Europe as the EU looks to lift restrictions on well-vaccinated countries

The European Union is expected to sign off on plans for Americans who have had their coronavirus jabs to fly to Europe without having to quarantine or take a Covid test in advance. The EU's new plan would see member states adopting uniform entry requirements, meaning vaccinated holidaymakers from low-risk...
HealthWired UK

India’s vaccine crisis is a warning to the world

A second wave of Covid-19 is tearing through India. The country’s overwhelmed health system is teetering on the edge of collapse: shortages of hospital beds and oxygen have contributed to a situation where confirmed deaths stand at more than 200,000 while the real death toll is likely to be much higher.