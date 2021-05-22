newsbreak-logo
Victor Oladipo could be cleared by November after quad surgery

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Victor Oladipo’s quad injury was apparently quite severe, but the doctor who operated on the Miami Heat guard is optimistic about a rather quick and full recovery. Oladipo underwent season-ending surgery on May 13 to repair his latest quad issue, and the doctor who did the operation was surprised he was able to play through the injury in the first place.

