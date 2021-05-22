newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concordia, KS

Here’s the cheapest gas in Concordia Saturday

Posted by 
Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0a897aYq00

(CONCORDIA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Concordia area offering savings of $0.53 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Farmway Co-op at 315 N Broadway. Regular there was listed at $2.76 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Short Stop at 1020 Lincoln St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:30 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Farmway Co-op

315 N Broadway, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.76

Short Stop

1020 Lincoln St, Concordia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:30 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Concordia News Flash

Concordia News Flash

Concordia, KS
7
Followers
31
Post
488
Views
ABOUT

With Concordia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Concordia, KS
City
Lincoln, KS
City
Gas, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bargain Hunters#Lincoln St#Gas Change#Gallon#Savings#Broadway#Farmway Co Op#Ks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Get hired! Job openings in and around Concordia

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Concordia: 1. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $47.63/Hour $1905/Weekly; 2. Restaurant Assistant Manager; 3. KS - PT - Belleville- $41.40 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 5. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers w/HAZMAT - Home Weekends - $3,500 Sign On Bonus; 6. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,450/Week + $6,000 Sign-On Bonus; 7. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Concordia); 8. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer; 9. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Concordia); 10. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver;
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Job alert: These Concordia jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Concordia: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,966 per week; 2. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $47.63/Hour $1905/Weekly; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 4. Supplement Your Income Delivering With EatStreet - Earn $16+ per hour; 5. Retail Team Member; 6. Production Planner; 7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1700 / Week; 8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 9. KS - OT - Belleville- $41.40 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 10. CDL-A OTR Truck Driver (Beloit);
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Concordia

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Concordia: 1. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $47.63/Hour $1905/Weekly; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,771 per week; 4. Psychiatry Physician General Psychiatrist - Physicians Only Apply - Perm; 5. Warehouse Associate / General Labor; 6. Manufacturing Planner; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,412 per week; 8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 9. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required (Belleville); 10. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekly + Great Benefits;
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

4-Day Weather Forecast For Concordia

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Concordia: Saturday, May 22: Mostly Cloudy; Sunday, May 23: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 25: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Concordia

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Concordia: 1. TEMP/TRAVEL-Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) SNF (NIGHT); 2. Custodial Worker; 3. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Concordia); 4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 5. Retail Team Member; 6. Psychiatry Physician General Psychiatrist - Physicians Only Apply - Perm; 7. Production Planner; 8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 9. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer; 10. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Concordia);
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Concordia

(CONCORDIA, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Concordia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Concordia

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Concordia: 1. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekly + Great Benefits; 2. Supplement Your Income Delivering With EatStreet - Earn $16+ per hour; 3. KS - OT - Belleville- $41.40 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,632 per week; 5. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated; 6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 7. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $42.81/Hour $1712/Weekly; 8. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer; 9. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers w/HAZMAT - Home Weekends - $3,500 Sign On Bonus; 10. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Concordia);