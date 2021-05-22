France turns down Russia’s request to “hand over” BTC-e operator Alexander Vinnik.’

Belarus has been threatened with fresh UK sanctions after its “hijacking” of a flight to seize a dissident journalist, but outraged MPs say tougher action is needed.Ahead of talks with EU leaders on a joint response, the foreign secretary Dominic Raab toughened his stance, condemning the “outlandish action” and putting “further sanctions” on the table.But he was urged to go further – by summoning the Belarus ambassador and by suspending all flights over the rogue country, to prevent a repeat of the incident.The calls came after Roman Protasevich was arrested and accused of organising protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. He...