France turns down Russia’s request to “hand over” BTC-e operator Alexander Vinnik.’

By Mark Donald
cryptopolitan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrance rejects Russian’s request to extradite Vinnik. Vinnik set to begin a new hunger strike. The France judicial services have turned down Russia’s request to surrender to them a BTC-e operator, as stated by the legal representative of Russia. Alexander was hoping to see the light at the end of the tunnel; however, the decision made by France’s judicial authorities has taken away all his hopes. Vinnik is ready to commence another hunger strike despite having health issues. Vinnik has been detained since 2017.

www.cryptopolitan.com
