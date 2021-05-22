This is the cheapest gas in San Augustine right now

newsbreak-logo
(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the San Augustine area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 209 N El Camino Crossing was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 209 N El Camino Crossing, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.37.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell

209 N El Camino Crossing, San Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

