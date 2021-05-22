This is the cheapest gas in Redwood Falls right now

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Redwood Falls area offering savings of $1.15 per gallon.

Casey's at 707 E Bridge St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.44 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 410 S Mill St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Redwood Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 707 E Bridge St, Redwood Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.09

BP 400 Kokesh Dr, Morton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Cenex 39375 Cr-24, Morton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.