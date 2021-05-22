newsbreak-logo
Fairfield, ME

Fairfield gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Fairfield News Watch
 2 days ago
(FAIRFIELD, ME) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 364 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Irving at 155 Pung Hill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 09:59 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell

500 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Maine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$3.14

The 107

107 Clinton Ave, Winslow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.05
$3.15
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fairfield, ME
With Fairfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

