Fairfield gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(FAIRFIELD, ME) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.
CITGO at 364 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Irving at 155 Pung Hill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 09:59 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.05
$3.15
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.