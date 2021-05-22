Fairfield gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FAIRFIELD, ME) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 364 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Irving at 155 Pung Hill Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.75.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 09:59 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 500 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Maine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.14

The 107 107 Clinton Ave, Winslow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.05 $ 3.15 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:59 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.