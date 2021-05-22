newsbreak-logo
Wadena, MN

Wadena gas at $2.78 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Wadena Journal
Wadena Journal
 2 days ago
(WADENA, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Wadena area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

Bluffton Oil at 101 Prospect St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Holiday at 101 Jefferson St N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.16.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Wadena Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
