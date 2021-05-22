newsbreak-logo
Red Bud, IL

Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Red Bud

Red Bud News Watch
 2 days ago
(RED BUD, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Red Bud area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 1305 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 1305 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:29 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

1305 S Main St, Red Bud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$3.65
$3.09

Moto Mart

900 S Main, Red Bud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$3.49
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Red Bud News Watch

ABOUT

With Red Bud News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

