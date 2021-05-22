Giannis Antetokounmpo's Pre-Game Outfit before Bucks and Heat Showdown
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have just gotten underway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for Game 1 of their seven-game series starting on Saturday.
The two teams have a solid history as the Heat beat the Bucks in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs last year in the NBA's bubble in Disney World.
Before the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was dressed in a cool looking outfit as he entered the arena, and the picture of his outfit can be seen in a post below from the Bucks' Twitter account.
The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites over the Heat on Saturday, according to FanDuel.
