Giannis Antetokounmpo's Pre-Game Outfit before Bucks and Heat Showdown

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have just gotten underway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for Game 1 of their seven-game series starting on Saturday.

The two teams have a solid history as the Heat beat the Bucks in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs last year in the NBA's bubble in Disney World.

Before the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was dressed in a cool looking outfit as he entered the arena, and the picture of his outfit can be seen in a post below from the Bucks' Twitter account.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites over the Heat on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

