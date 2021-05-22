newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Pre-Game Outfit before Bucks and Heat Showdown

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 2 days ago

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have just gotten underway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for Game 1 of their seven-game series starting on Saturday.

The two teams have a solid history as the Heat beat the Bucks in the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs last year in the NBA's bubble in Disney World.

Before the game, two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was dressed in a cool looking outfit as he entered the arena, and the picture of his outfit can be seen in a post below from the Bucks' Twitter account.

The Bucks are 5.5-point favorites over the Heat on Saturday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
144
Followers
633
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Basketball#Nba Mvp#Nba All Star Game#76ers#The Milwaukee Bucks#Disney World#The Washington Wizards#The Los Angeles Lakers#Mvp#Golden State Warriors#The Game#Philadelphia#Staples Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBABrew Hoop

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Good evening, Bucks fans. We made it! Tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls marks the final contest of the regular season! The games are about to matter again!. For the eight people who actually read the Game Thread, allow me to thank each and every one of...
NBABrew Hoop

Bucks Progress Report: May 14

It hasn’t been a dumpster fire, but let’s be honest: the Bucks haven’t been defending so well the past couple of weeks. Before their debacle two weeks ago today in Houston, the Bucks’ defensive rating was 110.4, good for 7th in the league. That’s jumped nearly a point since (111.3) thanks to some really high opponent outputs, and while that may sound trivial, they’re now ranked 11th. Sometimes, it’s visible that the effort is lacking, but other times opposing shooters are knocking down well-contested jumpers left and right. Though they’ve won 4 of 5, in 4 of those last 5 their foes have scored at least 133 points. I don't have the answers—and I’m pessimistic that the coaching staff does either—but this is a problem. I’m inclined to say it’s a slump because they were solid-to-good most of the season and that they’ll lock in a bit more when the games really count. However, I also see these recent problems and think they’ll rear their ugly heads again once the playoffs start.
NBACBS 58

Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past short-handed Pacers, 142-133

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks wore down the short-handed Indiana Pacers in a 142-133 victory Thursday night. Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn't have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA...
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat rest starters in 120-107 win in Detroit, with all eyes now on Bucks

It was the rare night when it was acceptable to be looking ahead. So in a game with no impact on their playoff seeding, the Miami Heat gave Sunday off to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic, among others. Ultimately, against an opponent seemingly only focused on increasing their draft-lottery odds, there still was more than enough, with a 120-107 victory over the Detroit ...
NBANBC Sports

NBA GPP Pivots: Saturday 5/15 Showdown Edition

A Showdown tournament is by definition, a one-game daily fantasy competition. Tonight, we have a big-time Showdown slate starting at 8:00 pm ET between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. Daily fantasy strategies differ when approaching a Showdown slate compared to a classic slate. I am going to devote this article to plays/strategies specifically geared towards tonight’s Showdown competition for DraftKings, FanDuel, and YahooFantasy.
NBAsportsmax.tv

Giannis toning down flex celebrations to save energy

The sight of Giannis Antetokounmpo flexing his muscles has become all too familiar for the Milwaukee Bucks' opponents but the two-time NBA MVP has toned down his celebrations. Antetokounmpo produced yet another outstanding performance for the Bucks on Thursday in a 142-133 victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Greek forward...
NBAHot Hot Hoops

Heat blast Pistons 120-107 in season finale, will officially play Bucks in first round

On a night with few bodies available, the Miami Heat cruised past the Detroit Pistons, 120-107, in its season finale Sunday evening in Detroit, Mich. Miami finishes its COVID-shortened season with a 40-32 record and become victors in 12 of its final 16 games. The team also finish the season 8-4 in the second night of back-to-backs. The Pistons, losing their fifth straight, close their season at 20-52 — their worst winning percentage (.278) since the 1993-94 season.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Jimmy Butler Updated Status in Heat Bucks Showdown

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks will have a showdown on Saturday evening with many NBA Playoffs implications for multiple teams. The Heat, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks are all separated by just half of a game. Currently, the Heat are a half-game behind the Knicks and Hawks, who are tied for the fourth seed.
NBAchatsports.com

Bucks Beat Heat 122-108, Maintain Bid For East’s No. 2 Seed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night in a potential first-round playoff series preview. Jrue Holiday added 20 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who have won three straight and eight...
NBAfantasypros.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo hangs 40 points on Pacers Thursday night

Thursday's performance was Antetokounmpo's best in weeks. He's been everything fantasy players hoped for this season and will look to finish strong with two games to end the season over the weekend as the Bucks look to secure a top seed in the East heading into the playoffs.
NBAmadcitysportszone.com

Giannis scores 40 in Bucks win at Indiana

Milwaukee moved back to within a game of Brooklyn for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference Thursday night with a 142-133 win over Indiana. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and dished out six assists to lead the Bucks to their seventh win in their last eight games. Jrue Holiday added 20 points and a season-high 14 assists. Khris Middleton dropped 22 points, while Brook Lopez scored 21 points and nabbed eight rebounds.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 ways Giannis Antetokounmpo emulates 2020 Hall of Fame class standouts

This weekend will finally give the NBA their chance to celebrate the induction of a truly star-studded 2020 class into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. After the induction ceremony was delayed last September due to the coronavirus pandemic, much like everything else in the world, the likes of the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett headline one of the most decorated classes to go into the hall.
NBArock947.com

Bucks Rest Starters, Lose Regular Season Finale

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS (WSAU) — With their playoff seeding locked in when Brooklyn beat Cleveland just before gametime, the Milwaukee Bucks rested their five starters and three top reserves and dropped a 118-112 game in Chicago. The Bucks will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs for...
NBABullets Forever

Picking the 2020-21 All-NBA team — Does Beal make the cut?

So, I blocked off some time to assemble my hypothetical 2020-21 All-NBA. It usually takes me 60-90 minutes and figured two hours would be enough. I’m now on hour four. AND MY BALLOT IS MEANINGLESS. My short list for the 15-man team — 6 guards, 6 forwards, 3 centers —...
NBARotowire

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Erupts for 40 points, 15 boards

Antetokounmpo tallied 40 points (14-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 11-16 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and a steal over 35 minutes Thursday in a 142-133 win over Indiana. Antetokounmpo dominated a short-handed Pacers squad, making an ultra-efficient 14-of-18 shots and leading all players with 15 boards. Many of his baskets came on powerful dunks, though he also converted his lone three-point attempt. The superstar forward notched his second straight double-double and reached the 40-point mark for the second time in May. In his eighth NBA campaign, Antetokounmpo has further established his place as one of the league's top all-around performers. He is averaging 28.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks on the season.